Telenor Bank partners with Careem

KARACHI: Telenor Microfinance Bank has entered in a partnership with Careem Pakistan under which disbursal of payments to their captains will be carried out through the bank’s branchless banking platform – easypaisa, a statement said on Saturday.

Careem is set to utilise easypaisa’s extensive network of over 75,000 agents nationwide to ensure smooth and transparent disbursement of payments to its captains, it added.

Under the partnership, the bank will provide Careem with a single and secure financial platform for efficient disbursement of performance-based bonuses and commissions and other payments to its captains. This will enable Careem to cater to captains who do not use formal financial services and prefer to earn weekly wages, it added.