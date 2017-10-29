UCP hold Int’l symposium on ‘Recent Trends in Life Sciences’

LAHORE: Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Central Punjab (UCP) organized 5th one-day international symposium on “Recent Trends in Life Sciences” for the benefits of students’ community of this faculty. 5th One Day International Symposium on Recent Trends in Life Sciences”. Eminent scientists from the University of Edinburgh, UK participated in this Annual event.

Prof. Dr. Mushtaq A. Saleem, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences, UCP gave introduction of the faculty and briefed the August House about the theme of the symposium. He threw light on the future prospects of research in various disciplines under Life Science i.e Biochemistry, Biotechnology and Microbiology.

The participants of the day Dr. Umar Chaudhary, from Roslin Institute, University of Edinburgh, England UK, gave a talk on “Next Generation Sequencing and its Applications”. He explained about the anthelmintic resistance in parasites and genetic basis. He also explained domestic and government controlled farms with regard to the difference of resistance in Pakistani and Indian sheep population.

Topic of Dr. Neil Sargison’s talk was “Genetic Crossing Experiments on the Model Parasitic Nematode, Haemonchus contortus”. He focused on Haemonchus contortus species with some important aspects such as Geographical variations of activity of Parasite. After his talk there was an interactive questions and answers session in which he very effectively replied to the questions raised by FLS students and faculty members and satisfied their quest of knowledge.

At the end Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zafarullah, Pro-Rector, University of the Central Punjab, conveyed his warm regards to the worthy guests, thanked them for sparing their precious time to share their knowledge with UCP faculty and students. In the concluding session, respectable Pro-Rector presented souvenirs to the worthy guests.***