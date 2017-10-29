‘CPEC to enhance trade with European countries’

Karachi: Investments in Pakistan will reach an unprecedented level in the coming years with the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and now it is a challenge for the country to leverage this opportunity to the fullest, a business leader said.

Khalid Awan, Chairman TCS Holdings, while addressing a seminar which was part of the PITF 2017 event titled CPEC – an opportunity for economic transformation, said we should have a measured response to this opportunity and link it with other infrastructure development projects to bring more investment in the country.

“As we all are aware that CPEC is a huge project which has the potential to not only let Pakistan increase its trade with the Middle East, but also enhance trade with European countries,” he added.