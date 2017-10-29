Immediate withdrawal of additional levies urged

KARACHI: All Pakistan Tiles and Sanitary Merchants Association on Saturday demanded the government to immediately withdraw regulatory duty and anti-dumping duty imposed on imports, otherwise the additional duty will result in huge unemployment, besides affecting the construction industry.

Mohammad Amin Lasania, chairman of the association, at a press conference said that the government imposed regulatory duty through SRO 1035 (I)/2017 dated October 16, 2017 with an aim to curtail import of unnecessary and non-essential items.

“The government enhanced the regulatory duty on tiles and sanitary wares to 45 percent from 25 percent,” he said, adding that the situation further aggravated with the imposition of anti-dumping duty ranging 10 percent to 37 percent.

“The total duty and taxes on imports of tiles and sanitary wares have increased to an all-time high of 135 percent from 83 percent,” he added.

The chairman on behalf of the importers, wholesalers and retailers rejected the 20 percent regulatory duty and 37 percent anti-dumping duty and demanded the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and National Tariff Commission (NTC) to immediately withdraw the SRO and NTC notification.

The increase in regulatory duty up to 20 percent import of tiles and sanitary wares is feared to result in unemployment of one million people, besides affecting businesses of around 10,000 traders, he added.

The imposition of regulatory duty along with the anti-dumping duty has increased the cost of construction by 12 percent to 15 percent/square metre, whereas the cost of business in tiles and sanitary ware industry has increased 100 percent, he added.

Lasania said that the organised sector of tiles and sanitary ware could only meet the local demand of 25 percent to 30 percent and the remaining needs were met through imports. He criticised the FBR for achieving revenue targets through stopgap arrangements instead of making long-term business-friendly policies.