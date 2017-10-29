Pakistan, Tunisia to sign PTA this year: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Tunisia are negotiating for a preferential trade agreement (PTA), which would be signed this year to unleash huge opportunities for improving bilateral trade between the two countries.

This was stated by Ambassador of Tunisia Adel Elarbi, while addressing the business community during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Chaouki Msolli, deputy head of mission, Embassy of Tunisia, was also present on the occasion.

Elarbi said that Tunisia is a gateway for Pakistan to enter the large markets of Africa. But, due to the lack of awareness on the two sides about potential for mutual cooperation, Pakistan could not exploit the geographical location of Tunisia for achieving benefits for its economy.

The envoy said Tunisia’s 80 percent trade is with the European Union and Pakistan could promote its exports to Africa and EU by enhancing cooperation with Tunisia.

The future is of African continent, while Tunisian government is encouraging foreign investors due to which many investors of China, Turkey, Iran and other countries had invested in Tunisia, he added. He stressed Pakistani business community should also visit Tunisia to explore joint ventures and investment in its free economic zones.

The ambassador urged the ICCI to form a delegation for Tunisia and his embassy would extend support in making its visit successful.

ICCI president Sheikh Amir Waheed said that Pakistan and Tunisia enjoyed religious, cultural and socio-political heritage, but the bilateral trade between the two countries is quite negligible.

The two countries should focus on frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation, he said, adding that Tunisia has good expertise in medical science and education field and it should cooperate with Pakistan in these areas. He identified agriculture, textiles, tourism, industrial machinery and IT as other potential areas of cooperation between the two countries. Tunisia is the second largest exporter of olive oil and Pakistan is an attractive market for its olive oil, dates and other products.

Similarly, Pakistan could export many products to Tunisia, including textiles, leather products, surgical instruments, rice and cotton, the ICCI president said, adding that the two countries should focus on facilitating strong business linkages between private sectors that would help improve bilateral trade and economic relations. The ICCI would consider taking a delegation to Tunisia to explore its market, he added.