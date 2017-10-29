Gold steadies

Bengaluru: Gold was little changed, after dipping to a three-week low as the dollar gained against the euro after the European Central Bank extended its bond buying programme.

Spot gold was roughly unchanged at $1,266.10 per ounce as of 0115 GMT.

It hit its lowest since Oct. 6 at $1265.08 an ounce in early trading.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.2 percent to $1,267.50 per ounce.

The dollar stood tall on Friday, on track for weekly gains, while the euro slumped to three-month lows after the European Central Bank extended its bond purchases and reduced the chances that it would hike interest rates in 2018. The ECB extended its bond purchases at a reduced pace on Thursday, taking its biggest step yet in weaning the euro zone economy off protracted stimulus.

The ECB said it would cut asset purchases to 30 billion euro from 60 billion euros starting January while also extending the scheme by 9 months to September.