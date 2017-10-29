Dollar strengthens

TOKYO: The dollar stood tall, on track for weekly gains, while the euro slumped to three-month lows after the European Central Bank extended its bond purchases and reduced the chances that it would hike interest rates in 2018.The ECB prolonged its bond buying programme by nine months to September 2018, and left the door open to keep buying after that.

It said it would begin paring its monthly purchases by half to 30 billion euros ($34.90 billion) starting in January.

ECB chief Mario Draghi said "an ample degree of monetary stimulus remains necessary", as inflation has yet to show signs of a sustained upward trend.

The euro was down 0.15 percent at $1.1633 after touching $1.1624, its lowest level since July 26. It was down 1.3 percent for the week. The common currency slumped against the greenback as the ECB´s cautious approach highlighted the difference between the Federal Reserve, which is poised to raise rates in December as it continues to normalise monetary policy.

"The ECB´s decision appears like a limited deal, in which it restricted itself to curbing the amount of its bond purchases," said Koji Fukaya, president at FPG Securities in Tokyo. "This is in sharp contrast to the Fed, which is moving steadily as scheduled towards the normalisation of policy.