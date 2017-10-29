Rupee may remain range-bound

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The local currency market observed some activity during the outgoing week, amid increased dollar demand. The domestic currency was largely range-bound and gained three paisas against the dollar in the interbank market.
The rupee commenced the week on a stable note, closing at 105.43 against the dollar. However, it ended weaker at 105.45 on Wednesday. The rupee posted a gain at 105.40 on Friday. Dealers expect the rupee / dollar parity to remain in a narrow-range of 105.40/45 next week.
The local currency market observed some activity during the outgoing week, amid increased dollar demand. The domestic currency was largely range-bound and gained three paisas against the dollar in the interbank market.
The rupee commenced the week on a stable note, closing at 105.43 against the dollar. However, it ended weaker at 105.45 on Wednesday. The rupee posted a gain at 105.40 on Friday. Dealers expect the rupee / dollar parity to remain in a narrow-range of 105.40/45 next week.
Comments