Rupee may remain range-bound

The local currency market observed some activity during the outgoing week, amid increased dollar demand. The domestic currency was largely range-bound and gained three paisas against the dollar in the interbank market.

The rupee commenced the week on a stable note, closing at 105.43 against the dollar. However, it ended weaker at 105.45 on Wednesday. The rupee posted a gain at 105.40 on Friday. Dealers expect the rupee / dollar parity to remain in a narrow-range of 105.40/45 next week.