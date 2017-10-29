Wheat eases

CHICAGO: Wheat futures lost more ground on Friday, declining for a third consecutive session, with the market facing pressure from ample supplies and profit-taking following a rally earlier in the week.

Soybeans were little changed with strong demand underpinning the oilseed market although easing concerns about dryness in Brazil are capping gains, while corn edged lower.

Chicago wheat is being weighed down by record supplies flowing from the world´s key exporting countries, including Russia.

The International Grains Council lifted its forecast for 2017/18 world grain production on Thursday, mostly reflecting improved prospects for the U.S. corn crop.

The inter-governmental body, in a monthly report published on Thursday, forecast total grain production at 2.075 billion tonnes, up 6 million tonnes from its previous forecast.

For the week, wheat is up little over 1 percent, ending four weeks of decline, while corn has gained 1.5 percent following a fall of more than 2 percent last week and soybeans are down 0.7 percent, falling for a second week. Ample supplies from the U.S. harvest as well as easing concerns about weather in South America are keeping a bearish tone hanging over corn and soybeans.

"Soybean prices are losing the weather premium added because of Brazil´s dry soybean regions," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"Soybean prices have also dropped back through levels that can prompt momentum investors to sell."