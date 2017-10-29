Stocks eye positive triggers as result season ends

Market is expected to remain dull as political temperature is rising, while it might be devoid of positive triggers after the end of results season, dealers said.

Analyst Faizan Ahmed at JS Global Capital said issues over Rs/US dollar parity and a likely direction of economic policies continued to haunt investors during the last week.

The KSE 100-share Index of Pakistan Stock Exchange shed 2.33 percent or 982.48 points to close the week at 41,105.41 points.

KSE 30-share Index fell 2.54 percent or 545.33 points to end at 20,871.36 points. Average daily turnover decreased 27 percent to 134 million shares/day.

Foreigners remained net sellers

as they offloaded shares worth $5.4 million during the week, while selling

from mutual funds also rose to $11.3 million.

Banks continued to be net buyers in the market with inflows of $2.5 million, while individuals bought shares worth $16.4 million as compared to $5.2 million worth of net selling in the preceding week.

Banks closed three percent down.

Elixir Securities, in a report, said stocks tumbled owing to foreign selling, political noise and lack of excitement emanating from quarterly financial announcements.

Almost all the major sectors witnessed selling.

Cement sector was down four percent on uncertain pricing scenario and oil and gas exploration companies closed three percent down.

Topline Securities said equities

remained under pressure during the future rollover week and closed on a dull note, while results failed to excite investors.

Majority of the results came in line with the expectations with companies making decent payouts during the periods.

There have been few positive

surprises, such as Sui Northern

Gas Pipelines with higher than

expected cumulative cash dividend of Rs7.5.

Pak Elektron posted earnings of Re0.5/share, down 70 percent.

Key developments during the week included imposition of 19.15 percent antidumping duty on imported rebar from China. Long-rolled manufacturers with re-rolling plant are the main beneficiaries.

Competition Commission of

Pakistan resumed old cases

pertaining to alleged cartelisation

and price fixing by cement

manufacturers, while government cleared only two billion rupees in

subsidy claims of fertiliser makers

out of Rs20 billion pending since last year.