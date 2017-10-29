Services import up 31 percent to $750mln in July-Aug

KARACHI: Pakistan spent $750.13 million on imports of transport services during the first two months of the current fiscal 2017/18, up 31 percent over the same month a year ago.

Pakistan Bureau Statistic (PBS) data showed that the transport service imports amounted to $574.84 million in the July-August period.

On sea transportation, including passenger and freight, the country spent $417.34 million during the July-August period, up 46 percent over the same period a year ago, followed by $325.89 million, road ($3.76 million) and rail transport ($1.65 million)

In August, transport services import increased 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) and decreased five percent month-on-month (MoM) to $366.06 million.

Travel services import was the second head with $460.95 million in July-August FY2018, up 47 percent YoY. Travelling services include acquisition of goods and services by border, seasonal and other short-term workers, health and education related expenditures.

Travel services import amounted to $231.8 million in August, showing a rise of 61 percent YoY and a marginal increase of two percent MoM.

Imports of business services, including research and development and trade-related services, cost $298.74 million during the first two months of the current fiscal, depicting an increase of 2.43 percent over the same period a year earlier.

Imports under the head of telecommunication, computer and information services marginally increased two percent to $74.34 million in July-August. Intellectual services fees amounted to $45.56 million, down 18.1 percent.

Insurance and pension services cost the country $41.69 million in the period under review as compared to $38.87 million a year earlier. Import of financial intermediation service and other financial services fell 40 percent to $20.32 million in the two-month period.

Total service imports soared 25 percent to $1.79 billion in the July-August period. In August, import of services rose 21 percent YoY and inched down 0.49 percent MoM to $897.34 million.

PBS data further showed that the country earned $816.27 million in July-August from exports of services, depicting a five percent jump over the same period a year earlier.

The top ticket was business services head, covering research and development, auditing and consulting, standing at $200.03 million as compared to $198.06 million a year ago.

This was followed by government services ($175.16 million), telecommunication, computer and information services ($174.62 million), transport ($168.6 million), travel ($58.32 million), financial services ($14.55 million) and recreational services ($3.49 million).