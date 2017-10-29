Stopgap measures unlikely to broaden tax base

LAHORE: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issues thousands of notices to employees whose tax is deducted by their employers, but who fail to file tax return. In majority of the cases, tax deducted from their incomes is their final tax liability.

Though tax evaders from all the sectors should be apprehended preference should be given to nab those who have more chances of tax evasion. The first priority should be those in the corporate sector that doesn’t to file returns. They should be forced to file returns and those returns should properly be audited.

Corporate sector considers all taxes as revenue they generate for the state, although collection of sales tax from consumers does not signify its contribution to national exchequer.

The sector’s tax contribution is limited to income tax alone. It claims sales tax paid by the consumers as their contribution. But, the sector also complains the FBR for making it tax collecting agents.

Globally, sellers are responsible to recover sales tax or value added tax from consumers.

In Pakistan, only one-third of the corporate sector is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and file tax returns. Of them, around 30,000 corporate filers, alone 125 companies contribute 67 percent of the total corporate tax.

The entities registered with SECP should be forced to file income tax returns as failure to file returns is a crime.

The next priority should be association of persons. Majority of AOPs do not file tax returns. They should be asked to do so immediately and their returns should also be audited. Next are the 1.8 million traders operating mom-and-pop shops.

These retailers are important part of non-documented economy. They force the government to collect tax on the basis of their annual turnover, which is determined without providing any documentary evidence. Whatever they declare is accepted by the FBR.

Tax authorities are forbidden to raid the premises of these traders. They are free to hoard and sell smuggled goods or non-tax paid products. It looks that whatever traders say is the law. Taxed manufacturers make buying from the unaccountable retailers.

Alone, in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Islamabad there are over 400,000 traders who enjoy a lavish lifestyle. Their children go to expensive private schools and live in posh localities. They still pay nominal income tax or no tax at all. Why are the authorities afraid of taking action against this open tax evasion or has the government completely lost its writ?

Every segment of the society including the bureaucracy could be tamed through modern technology, which provides transparent solutions to all economic ills. It seems that transparency does not suit those who govern this country.