Govt plans changes in tax law to check outward remittances

KARACHI: The government planned to bring changes in income tax laws to check growing capital outflows in an attempt to put the economy back on track, experts said on Saturday.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), earlier this week, issued draft rules to amend section 43B of Income Tax Rules 2002 to monitor time period of tax actually deducted and paid by withholding agents.

The FBR proposed new sub-rule in 43B said withholding agents should collect tax amount, seven day prior to plan remit of such amount abroad to non-residents through the central bank or any banking company.

The responsibility of reporting such transactions will be assumed by corporate itself, experts said.

The rule 43B says “the amount actually paid as per Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 includes, payment of tax collected or deducted… (a) amount paid by the person, as withholding agent; (b) amount paid on behalf of the person, as withholding agent; (c) amount paid at the instruction of the person, as withholding agent; and (d) gross amount settled or discharged by the person, as withholding agent, to other person before netting off or adjusting such against any receivable from the said other person.”

Muhammad Zubair, Secretary General, Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) said the government is likely to monitor the outflows of capital by individuals or companies at least seven days ahead of amount remitted abroad.

Tax experts said the propose rule suggested that the companies and individuals “repatriating their profits/dividends or companies availing services of foreign companies” would pay equal to taxed amount in advance to the FBR.

The government has taken several measures to stop outflows of foreign exchange including levy of regulatory duty to discourage huge payments on imports besides restrictions imposed on over 500 items for imports and those are subject to approval from the ministry of national food security and research.

Capital outflows have been a growing concern for the government in the past year as it attempted to put the economy back on track and keep the currency stable without exhausting its foreign exchange reserves, which tumbled to $13.94 billion by week ended October 20, the lowest in almost four years.

Experts said the move wills also checks money laundering, terrorism financing and fake outbound investment transactions.