State of disrepair

A large number of roads in Karachi are in a state of disrepair. Many of them have not been repaired for over a decade. More often than not, the surface of these roads is uneven and people frequently complain about jolts and jerks as their cars travel through the city’s streets and by-lanes.

The situation has escalated to such an extent that people prefer to travel on foot. The relevant authorities have done little to address the problem. Action must be taken before it is too late.

Javeria Zafar (Karachi)