Say no to guns

Despite its critical and burgeoning challenges of militancy, Pakistan holds on to a gun licensing system based exclusively on missing records, fake documents, favoritism and irrationality. One can safely say that every gun licence issued in Pakistan has been issued without a single mandatory verification or test. There is no requirement for a training session, to attend a shooting range class or to pass a written test. Mental tests, drug tests and rigorous background checks are unheard of. To further worsen the situation the government has been trying to convert the existing pieces of papers (the so-called licences) into authentic documents by simply passing them through Nadra’s machines to churn out good looking computerised cards.

A fake document obtained without any checks, for wrong reasons and in a wrong manner cannot become holy simply because it now appears in the form of a computerised card. There could be no bigger hoax than asking people to turn in their fake paper licences and receive equally unsubstantiated computerised cards instead. What makes the government undertake a critical activity linked to the war on terror in such a blatantly inappropriate manner? The government must put an end to this potentially destructive activity. It is time for the government to be forthright and confess that every gun license in Pakistan is a spurious, fabricated and uncontrolled piece of paper that needs to be declared null and void.

Naeem Sadiq (Karachi)