Island roundabout

GPO Chowk, Mianwali has become a dangerous crossing zone for commuters, especially for students. Since the crossing lies close to three education institutions, the chances of collisions during morning and afternoon increase particularly because of the high traffic and the large numbers of pedestrians. On Tuesday (Oct 24), a student riding a bike was hit by a motorcycle- rickshaw. Although all the passengers on board the rickshaw remained unharmed, the student and the rickshaw driver received injuries and they were rushed to the hospital.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic at the GPO roundabout, some years back traffic signals were installed. But they are non-functional to date. To make this crossing safe, a crossing guard should be deployed immediately. For the smooth streaming of traffic, an island roundabout should be constructed which will reduce the risk of collisions to a considerable extent. It is hoped that the concerned corners will take notice of the situation and take remedial steps to provide a safe ride to the commuters.

Muhammad Fayyaz (Mianwali)