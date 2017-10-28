Surplus wheat

Wheat is the most important staple food crop of Pakistan. Although grown on a large area, there have been crises of crop shortages in the past whenever the support prices fixed were not considered profitable by the farmers. According to some media reports, the country’s surplus wheat stocks had piled up to 4.5 million tonnes as it failed to export excess grain because of high domestic prices. World wheat prices remained around $140 to $180 per tonne, while Pakistan’s wheat prices remained the highest at around $320 per tonne sold to local flourmills.

At this high domestic price, wheat export without rebate is not possible. It merits a mention that the Federal Committee on Agriculture in its meeting held at Islamabad recently has fixed wheat production target at 26.46 million tonnes for the 2017-18 Rabi year. In view of the above, there is an urgent need for introducing a new export policy. Exports are indispensable for bridging ever-increasing gap in balance of trade as well as enhancing foreign exchange to ease pressure on the national economy.

Khan Faraz (Peshawar)