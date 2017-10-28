Cricket comes home

Before the Champions Trophy 2017, cricket in Pakistan was going through hard times. The retirement of senior players created a void. In the Champions Trophy, many young players were selected in the team. This proved to be the saviour of cricket. These talented players performed exceptionally well and lead the country to victory.

The champions of the world recently won the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Pakistan won all the five matches and performed brilliantly in all three departments – batting, bowling and fielding. The stunning performance of young players exhilarated the entire nation. The tenacity, teamwork and persistent determination shown by the players throughout the tournament must be commended. New talent on merit must be promoted to get desired results in the future. Senior cricketers must be engaged to teach player about modern cricket. The team’s wonderful performance gives hope to all cricket lovers that the country will win more important tournaments in the future. We hope that our national team will keep performing spectacularly.

Haider Ali (Lahore)

*****

Finally the wait is over, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the date for upcoming third and final match of Twenty20 series. Sri Lanka is set to play in Lahore. The PCB had been trying for long to convince international players to play cricket in Pakistan and 2017 seems like the year it all came together. It looks like holding the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final and T20 series against the World XI in Lahore has given positive results. The success of the PSL final and T20 series against World XI has sent a message to terrorists and other non-state actors that their nefarious designs cannot shake the courage and determination of Pakistani nation.

Undoubtedly, Pakistan has defeated terrorism to a great extent and the credit for this goes to political leadership of the country. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif played a vital role in maintaining peace in the province. He should be applauded for bringing smiles back on the faces of this nation. Pakistan’s days of isolation are over now as the country is set to host three different international cricket series in the coming quarter. It is hoped that the return of cricket will close the dark chapter for good and allow international players to experience the thrill of playing before a Pakistani crowd.

Syed Ali Qasim (Lahore)