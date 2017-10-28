Cricket campaign

The timing couldn’t have been better. Pakistan will host its first international match against a major cricket-playing nation in more than eight years when Sri Lanka will visit the country for a fly-in, fly-out Twenty20 International at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium tomorrow (October 29). The match will take place at a time when Pakistan is experiencing an upsurge in its limited-overs fortunes. While its Test stocks have plummeted in the aftermath of the retirement of senior duo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, Pakistan has soared in both One-day and T20 International rankings. Recently, Pakistan whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in its ODI series in the UAE and also thrashed the islanders in the opening T20I on Thursday night. Pakistan’s emphatic showing in white-ball cricket is a result of the rise of the team’s young guns like Hasan Ali and Babar. The new stars have transformed an under-achieving Pakistan team into a top-class side that won the ICC Champions Trophy in England in June and is now taking an aim at regaining the World Cup in 2019. But Pakistan’s strong performances in coloured clothing won’t be the prime reason that underlines the importance of Sunday’s game.

The match will be the biggest step yet in the campaign to revive Pakistan’s status as a major destination in the cricketing world. Since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore, no leading side has visited the country. Pakistan has staged games against teams like Zimbabwe and Afghanistan besides hosting a World XI but there hasn’t been any high-profile international match here in more than eight years. That’s precisely the reason why Sunday’s game is far more important that any T20 International which Pakistan has hosted in the past. It might not open the floodgates but the match in Lahore will keep Pakistan on course in its campaign to revive international cricket at home. The authorities will have to ensure that the match takes place without any kind of untoward incident because that would be the last thing that Pakistan cricket needs. Pakistan’s long-term goal is to ensure that full bilateral series against all international teams are held on its soil regularly. That is going to be a tough task considering that each time a game featuring international cricketers takes place there, Lahore paints a picture of a fortress. That’s the sort of security cover the authorities have to provide to make the visitors feel safe. It is going to be a tall order to have such arrangements in place for matches that sometimes span over weeks, even months. But Pakistan will have to find a way to revive international cricket on a sustainable basis in the country.