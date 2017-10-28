Students and unions

The stunted growth of our political growth has many reasons, be it the regular military interruptions to civilian rule or the self-defeating actions of the political class itself, but nothing has been more destructive to the growth of democracy than the ban on student unions. The ban was first put in place by Gen Ziaul Haq in 1984 as a means of ending dissent against his brutal martial law because he knew that the primary and most effective opposition to him would come from the campuses. Student unions have played a crucial role in our history, with the movement led by students forcing the resignation of Pakistan’s first military dictator Ayub Khan in 1969 and pushing for the first election in the country in 1970. Student unions are the birthplace of ideologies and activism and prepare future generations for the responsibilities of being active citizens. But, rather than encourage them, we have looked at students as a threat and prevented them from organising. As the recent protests at the Quaid-e-Azam University showed, students tend to be the primary agents of positive change. Permitting student unions channels student energies in a positive direction.

The question then remains: why, 33 years after Zia’s ban, are student unions still outlawed? Benazir Bhutto did lift the ban in 1988 but her decision was overturned by the Supreme Court, which felt unions led to violence. Since then, the PPP government of Yousuf Raza Gilani promised to allow student unions but then never took any action. This year the Senate adopted a resolution urging the revival of student unions and the law ministry – according to some reports – even wrote to the ministries concerned, asking them to act. Yet legislation has not been tabled in parliament and the ban seems to be effectively still in place. The ban on student unions in the 1980s curtailed the possibility of new leaders rising from within their ranks as had happened in the past. Student unions are often the ground from which leadership in various fields arises. The association of student unions with violence is inaccurate. When the Supreme Court reinstated the ban, it argued that student unions led to violence on campus but the spread of guns was hastened by the ban. Instead of empowered student unions, the only organised presence is that of student wings of political parties. They are often run by people who are not students themselves – or students only in name – and are interested only in issues that concern their parent parties. There is often also collusion between university administrations and student wings of political parties. We saw this most glaringly in the case of Mashal Khan.

Students are thinking, articulate young men and women capable of making a difference in many areas. Genuine student unions would play a more active role in debating campus issues, be it the fee charged or the performance of university administrators. In the past, on the campus of Karachi University, student unions through the 1970s had organised a well-run transport system for students. Today, the system is in disarray. Our students have in the past also advocated for the cause of protecting women, promoting environmental issues and organising welfare measures for students such as healthcare. If we want to prepare our leaders of tomorrow to be better than those of today, the revival of student unions should be an immediate priority.