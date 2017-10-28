Sat October 28, 2017
Top Story

October 28, 2017

Justice Yawar sworn in as LHC acting CJ

LAHORE: Senior puisne judge of the Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali on Friday took oath as the acting chief justice. Justice Anwarul Haq administered oath to Justice Yawar Ali at a ceremony held in Judges’s Lounge of the LHC. Other judges, senior lawyers and officers of the court attended the ceremony.  Justice Yawar Ali would serve as acting CJ until return of Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah who flew to Sri Lanka the other day to participate in a law conference of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc).

Comments

