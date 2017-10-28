Sat October 28, 2017
MR
Monitoring Report
October 28, 2017

ANP leader, brother killed in car bomb blast in Harnai

HARNAI: ANP leader Abdul Razzak and his brother lost their lives in a car bomb blast in Shahrag tehsil of Balochistan’s Harnai district Friday, Geo News reported. Harnai DC Abdul Salam Achakzai said 6kg explosives were planted in Razzak’s car. Law-enforcement agencies reached the site of the incident and are investigating the attack. He said both the brothers were going to Pishin for the party’s rally when the explosion took place. The ANP staged a rally at Taj Lala Stadium in Pishin Friday, where the party’s chief Asfandyar Wali Khan and other party leaders were also present.

