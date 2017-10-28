Adil Gilani’s arrest warrant issued for defaming JS Bank

KARACHI: Additional Sessions Judge (South) Sarah Junejo issued bailable arrest warrant in the sum of Rs35,000 against Adil Gilani for defaming the JS Bank and levelling false accusations against it.

The JS Bank’s plaintiff had lodged a complaint against Gilani for defaming the JS Bank on various forums. Following the complaint, Gilani’s bailable arrest warrant was issued. The plaintiff mentioned that the JS Bank was established in 2006.

The JS Bank’s representative said that he was the company secretary of the bank. On the other hand, accused Adil Gilani is the adviser of a non-governmental organisation, Transparency International.

On May 13, 2013, Adil Gilani wrote a letter to the then governor of the State Bank of Pakistan and the letter was filled with lies, spiteful remarks and false accusations. This letter was completely fictional in nature and the main reason for writing this letter was to defame the JS Bank and its employees.

Following this, Gilani had put the same letter on the website to address the media. The same letter was, resultantly, picked by the Express Tribune and Daily Express and was published in May 14, 2013’s edition. Gilani also posted it on the website and it’s still on the website.

After this happened, the plaintiff issued his clarification regarding May 16, 2016’s news, which was published by the Express Tribune. Even after the JS Bank issued a clarification, the said letter by Gilani was not removed from the website and no clarification was given in this case.

This step by Gilani had affected the rights of JS Bank and its employees. The employees of JS Bank also had to face mental trauma due to these false accusations. Gilani, before publishing this letter, did not even care to take any information or clarification from the JS Bank. This shows Gilani’s ill intentions about the bank in case.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan also issued a letter to the JS Bank. In this letter, the commission had clearly outlined that there were no negative proof against the JS Bank.

Even though Gilani was aware of this letter issued by the commission, he still went on to publish and post that false letter. In the District and Sessions Court (South), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan had already lodged complaint number 242/2013.

In this complaint, the JS Bank’s name was not as a defendant. Even after knowing this reality, Gilani went on to write a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan’s governor and posted it on his website as well to run the defamation campaign against the JS Bank. Following this entire episode, the JS Bank had immediately filed a case against Adil Gilani for defamation. The JS Bank representative has also given his statement to the court. As per the directions, the plaintiff has recorded the statements of its witnesses in the presence of Judicial Magistrate IV.

The respected magistrate had recorded the statements of witnesses, Adil Ahmed Jillani, s/o Qazi Zarar Ahmed, and Muhammad Adeel Sheikh, s/o Muhammad Saleem. Following this, the magistrate had submitted a report on September 9, 2017.

The plaintiff’s lawyer said that the accused created this entire episode to defame the bank. The lawyer also said that due to the illegal steps taken by the defendant, the plaintiff had to go through mental trauma and face financial losses. The court has, therefore, issued a bailable arrest warrant in the sum of Rs35,000 against Adil Gilani.