23 senators challenge SBP governor’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: As many as 23 senators, belonging to the opposition parties, have challenged the appointment of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor, M Tariq Bajwa, that was made on July 7, 2017.

Senators of PPPP, ANP, MQM and PTI challenged the appointment, while saying that no proper and objective selection criteria was adopted for the said appointment, and it was made in violation of the Supreme Court judgments.

It is third such petition in the IHC where the opposition senators jointly filed a petition raising a particular question. First, they challenged some provisions of money bill 2017, and second, the appointment of the chief executive officer of Pakistan International Airlines.

Through their counsel, Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, the petitioners have raised questions--was Tariq Bajwa appointed in an open and transparent manner? Was the post advertised? If yes, how many candidates applied for the post? What was the objective criterion for appointment? Was there a selection board or committee and was a summary in terms of rules of business put up before cabinet and approved?

Petitioners alleged that the appointment has been made in violation of the dictum laid down by the apex court in the case of Mustafa vs Government of Pakistan. Petitioners included Senator Taj Haider Leader of House in Senate for Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Islamuddin Sheikh, Farhat Ullah Babar, Karim Ahmed Khawaja, Sassi Palijo, Sehar Kamran, Saeedul Hassan, Liaqut Khan, M Yousaf Baloch, Hari Ram, Khalida Perveen, Ahmed Hassan, Gian Chand, Murtaza Wahab, Azam Swati, Tahir Hussain Mashadi, Nauman Wazir, Khushbakht Shujat, Baz M Khan, Nighat Mirza, Farooq H Naik, Saleem Mandviwala and Ilyas Bilour.

The petitioners cited the Government of Pakistan, through secretary, Finance Division (internal finance wing) and SBP Governor M Tariq Bajwa as respondents. Petitioners contended in the petition that as per Section 10(1) of SBP Act, the governor is chief executive officer (CEO), and, on behalf of the board of directors, controls whole affairs of the Bank. The governor is also chairman of the Board of Directors as per Section 9(3) of the SBP Act.

For appointment of employees and all other matters, the SBP governor is the competent authority. Though no criteria for the appointment of SBP governor is prescribed in the SBP Act, but, under Section 9(A), it requires educational qualification, practical knowledge, competence and experience in banking, finance, monetary policies, economics especially in the areas of money supply, credit, balance of payment and price development management. Furthermore, it is also included in the duties of SBP governor to prepare and oversee reports related to economic growth, fiscal monetary, external accounts, foreign exchange reserve management and approve strategic investments and risk policy.

The SBP Act envisages a professionally efficient system. It provides experience and qualification for the SBP governor. Senators alleged that the government of PML-N has, all along, indulged in ruthless violation of legal requirements and procedures in making appointments and filling vacancies in all the key positions of state departments and institutions. Such methodology was consciously adopted to use them for their personal benefits, self aggrandisement and extract illegal works, petitioners contended in the petition. The head of Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan is an example who under Supreme Court orders is behind the bars facing criminal charges.

Petitioners contended in the petition that the appointment of SBP governor is illegal, unjustified, void ab inito, arbitrary, without lawful authority and colorful exercise. Petitioners said that the senators from opposition parties had moved a combined resolution in the Senate for the removal of SBP governor, while saying that the governor may be removed immediately as his appointment violates Section 10A of the SBP Act.

They said that Finance Ministry, in response to the resolution, filed its reply that said that no violation of SBP Act was made. Bajwa was appointed after he reached superannuation, and, in the past, several bankers, civil servants, economists and chartered accountants were appointed SBP governor post retirement. However, the petitioners alleged that the appointment was made in a non-transparent manner.

The petitioners prayed to the court to set aside the appointment notification of the SBP governor, immediately stop him from functioning and recover all emoluments/facilities/benefits that he took. They further prayed that the federal government may be directed to appoint new governor following law and procedure.