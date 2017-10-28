PM orders closure of less-efficient power plants

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has directed the authorities concerned to close down less-efficient power plants in a phased manner and make every effort to convert oil-based plants to gas in the shortest-possible time in view of availability of ample gas for the power sector.

He was presiding over a meeting here on Friday to review the power generation and demand-supply situation in the country. The meeting reviewed projected estimates of power generation and the expected demand in the coming four months.

The PM said the country would have surplus electricity between 2,400 to 3,400 megawatts during the next four months. He was informed that the average demand for the next four months calculated on the basis of data received from various distribution companies (Discos) stands at around 14,452MW.

The average net firm generation after deducting any unforeseen outages from independent power producers (IPPs) and Power Generation Companies (Gencos) would remain at approximately 16,865MW, he was told.

Prime Minister Abbasi also ordered for greater coordination between Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and Pakistan LNG Terminals Limited (PLTL) for ensuring availability and maximum utilisation of gas for the power sector.

The PM also directed all relevant stakeholders to increase coordination among themselves for optimum utilisation of the available resources and ensuring maximum efficiency in the power sector.

He said decisions on policy matters should not be kept lingering as such type of ambivalence creates uncertainty and negative sentiments for the investors.

Prime Minister also emphasized timely completion of the ongoing projects and directed the heads of the relevant organizations to come-up with timelines for the completion of the ongoing power sector projects.