Kashmiris observe black day against Indian occupation

MIRPUR (AJK): Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observed black day on Friday to mark the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India and reiterated their pledge to continue the struggle for liberation from India.

According to Geo News report, a complete shutdown was observed in the held Kashmir and rallies were taken out in the world capitals. Call for the shutdown was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, and supported by other pro-freedom organisations and the High Court Bar Association.

In Muzaffarabad, the main protest was held at the District Complex, followed by a protest rally. President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly condemned the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take notice of the situation as Indian forces was using pellet guns against innocent Kashmiri people.

Chairing a meeting of the Kashmir Council, the prime minister said Pakistan expressed solidarity with its Kashmiri brethren and had always extended moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment and support for the development of Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Kashmir Council offered special prayers for the martyrs of the Kashmir cause. Also, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor condemned the ceasefire violations at the LoC.

In a tweet, he said Indian state atrocities in occupied Kashmir couldn’t deter Kashmiris indigenous struggle for self-determination. On the other hand, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolute support to Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom from illegal Indian occupation, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute was the “only pathway for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.”

“The people of Pakistan are resolute in their abiding commitment and steadfast political, diplomatic and moral support to the legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people,” Ambassador Lodhi, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, said on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of India’s massive invasion and occupation of Kashmir.

“Every day of brutal Indian occupation is a black day,” she said. On October 27, 1947, Indian troops landed in Srinagar and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir in total disregard to the partition plan of the Sub-continent and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. The day is marked with a complete shutdown in the occupied territory. Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo led anti-India protests in Srinagar on Friday.

Hurriyat leaders including Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Hilal Ahmed War, Muhammad Farooq Rehami, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Bilal Siddiqi, Muhammad Abdullah Tari and Nahida Nasreen in their statements termed the 27th October 1947 the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

They demanded immediate withdrawal of Indian forces from occupied Kashmir and grant of right to self-determination to the people of the state in accordance with UN resolutions.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday said Pakistan’s support for Kashmir cause was unflinching as it had never shown any weakness in its support for Kashmir.

Addressing Computer and Registration Distribution Ceremony, he urged media to highlight human right violations in Kashmir as new generation does not have sufficient knowledge about Kashmir.