October 28, 2017
October 28, 2017

Two suspected terrorists arrested

LAHORE: Counter -Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have defeated a terrorism plan with the arrest of two terrorists of TTP (Jamat-ul-Ahrar) in Lahore on Friday.

They have also recovered hand grenades and explosives from their custody. An intelligence-based operation was conducted in China Scheme, Gujjarpura, Lahore.  The arrested accused were identified as Saeed Akbar and Muhammad Wazir. They were preparing to launch a terrorist attack in Lahore in the coming days. CTD Investigation team was at the crime scene at the time of filing of this report. Further investigation is underway.

