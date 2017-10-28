Two suspected terrorists arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Counter -Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have defeated a terrorism plan with the arrest of two terrorists of TTP (Jamat-ul-Ahrar) in Lahore on Friday.
They have also recovered hand grenades and explosives from their custody. An intelligence-based operation was conducted in China Scheme, Gujjarpura, Lahore. The arrested accused were identified as Saeed Akbar and Muhammad Wazir. They were preparing to launch a terrorist attack in Lahore in the coming days. CTD Investigation team was at the crime scene at the time of filing of this report. Further investigation is underway.
