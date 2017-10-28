Politicians, journalists, teachers, students, others assail attack on The News reporter

ISLAMABAD: While government functionaries and people from all walks of life condemned an attack on The News reporter Ahmad Noorani, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif called Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and asked him to investigate the incident thoroughly and bring the culprits to justice.

A statement issued by Nawaz Sharif said the incident was not only an attack on a journalist but on the independent journalism in the country. Although many journalists have been assaulted in the past, truth cannot be suppressed by attacking the ones who are impartial and courageous, he added.

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani vehemently condemned the assault on the senior journalist and called it an attack on the freedom of expression.

He said through such machinations, the right to expression could not be curbed. He called on the government to immediately find out who attackers were and what the motive behind the attack was.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana also strongly condemned the attack. While talking to The News, he said the incident was regretful and the act of targeting journalist community was highly condemnable.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif also condemned the incident and termed it an attack on the freedom of the press. He prayed for early recovery of Ahmed Noorani. State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb termed the attack extremely unfortunate.

In a statement, she said the attack on Noorani was tantamount to an attack on the freedom of expression. She said the government believed in the freedom of the media and the right to information. "Democracy and free media go hand in hand," she added.

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the attack on journalist was an attack on the freedom of media.

"The attacks on journalists are unacceptable and the PPP has always fought for the freedom of the press," he said while talking to the media at PIMS hospital where he had gone to inquire about the health of Ahmad Noorani.

Bilawal remained some time there and prayed for his early recovery. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan also condemned the attack on Ahmad Noorani.

Senior leaders of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) strongly condemned the attack. Maryam Nawaz, in her tweet, termed the attack ‘heartbreaking’. She prayed for early recovery of the senior journalist.

Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique condemned the attack, saying challenging irregularities and misappropriations of influential and powerful segments of society was not a crime. Attacking journalists including Mati Ullah Jan and Ahmad Noorani was a very shameful act.

Former minister for information Senator Pervaiz Rashid told The News he had always supported the freedom of press.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also condemned the attack on Ahmad Noorani.

Talking to The News, they said freedom of speech and freedom of expression is part and parcel of a society.

Journalists bodies around the country condemned the brutal attack. A large demonstration was organized by Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists and the National Press Club (NPC) to protest the assault on freedom of press. The President of the NPC Shakeel Anjum and other journalist leaders demanded of the government to immediately bring the culprits to justice and take concrete measures to protect the journalist community. NPC also cancelled the scheduled events to express solidarity with the victim.

The governing body of Lahore Press Club (LPC) strongly condemned the attack on Ahmad Noorani and demanded the quarters concerned to take immediate action against the culprits.

LPC President Shahbaz Mian, Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid and member governing body Numan Wahab issued a joint statement, demanding the government conduct a transparent inquiry into the incident.

Union of Journalist-Dastoor, Sindh Writers and Thinkers Forum and Sindh Journalist Council condemned the attack and announced protest rallies.

Secretary General Karachi Press Club Maqsood Yousfi said attacks on journalists were unacceptable.

Secretary General of Karachi Union of Journalists (Dastoor) Hamid Rehman condemned the attack and announced a protest demonstration on Saturday.

Vice President of Sindh Writers and Thinkers Forum Dastgir Bhatti said that attack on Ahmad Noorani was an attack on democracy.

President Sindh Journalist Council Ghazi Jhandier, President Nawabshah Press Club Zulifqar Khaskheli, President Hyderabad Union of Journalist Khalid Khokhar, Zafar Abro Secretary General Larakana Press Club, journalist leader Qadir Lashari, Shahid Mirani and others also condemned the attack.

Meanwhile, journalists staged a walkout from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s press gallery in protest against the assault. They ended their protest on request of KP Information Minister Shah Farman. The minister also condemned the attack.

Senior journalist Imtiaz Alam said: I condemn this attack and appeal to the journalist community and civil society to protest against such brutalities against the media persons.

Noted human rights activist IA Rehman lamented that it was not an attack on a journalist but on the defenders of human rights. "The government should take action against elements involved in the incident," he added.

Peace activist Diep Saeeda said it was an assault on freedom of the press.

Reporters Without Borders country representative Iqbal Khattak said 119 journalists and media workers had been killed in Pakistan since 2000.

The general public was also shocked at the incident and demanded the government arrest the attackers at the earliest.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Awami National Party leadership also condemned the attack.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said the accused should be arrested immediately.

ANP Secretary Information Zahid Khan said Noorani had been targeted for performing his duties honestly.

Former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Mehdi Shah and ANP Sindh head Senator Shahi Syed demanded the government take all necessary measures to prevent such occurrences in future.

PTI Secretary Information Shaqat Mehmood said it wasn't only an assault on the press freedom but also failure of government to protect journalists and citizens.

Teachers and students were also shocked at the incident. Dr Kaleemullah Bareach, president of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), said they stood by those fighting for freedom of the press.

Punjab University's Teachers Front (PU-TF) General Secretary Dr Mahboob Hussain said journalists could not be silenced in this way. Professors and Lecturers Association Punjab (PPLA) President Prof Hafiz Abdul Khaliq demanded exemplary punishment to the culprits. Sohaibuddin Kakahel, president Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT), Pakistan, said journalists were being intimidated in one way or the other. Usman Hanif Qureshi of the Insaf Students Federation (ISF), Lahore, demanded protection to journalists.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) was also concerned about the assault. LCCI President Tahir Javeed Malik, Senior Vice-President Khwaja Khawar Rashid, and Vice-President Zeeshan Khalil said such attacks could not stop independent journalists from highlighting public issues.

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) regional Vice-Chairman Manzoor Malik said such attacks were against the norms of humanity.

Anjuman Tajran Secretary General Naeem Mir said such tactics were intolerable.

Mian Waqar said the incident was against the preaching of Islam.