Small thieves in jails, big robbers get protocol: Imran

DIR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that big robbers were getting protocol of 40 vehicles while small thieves were in jails. He said that this injustice is the main reason for the miseries being faced by the nation.

He claimed that $10 billion were transferred from Pakistan to abroad annually. He was addressing a public gathering in Dir Stadium in Upper Dir. The PTI chief said the money should be spent on the construction of infrastructure.

PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen, Murad Saeed, Mahmood Khan, Farhad Ali Khan, Naveed Anjum, Naveed Shaheen and others were also present on the occasion. Imran Khan said that the corrupt and thieves should be sent behind the bars to save the country. He said that corruption had hollowed the roots of Pakistan.

The PTI leader came hard on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and said that all the stolen property of small thieves was equal to the flats owned by Nawaz Sharif in London. Imran Khan said when the president and prime minister of the country committed corruption, the country would definitely go bankrupt.

"Before this government, every Pakistani was defaulter of Rs38,000, which has reached Rs120,000 in just four and a half years of this government," Imran Khan claimed. The PTI chairman said that brutality and injustice had reached its peak in the country. He added if justice was provided to the people, the country would then become prosperous.

Imran Khan promised he would correct the system and uphold merit if got elected in the next general elections. In a thinly veiled jibe at deposed premier Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan said that influential thieves were receiving VIP treatment even during their accountability.

Imran was speaking a day after PTI succeeded in retaining its National Assembly seat NA-4 from Peshawar leading all its opponents with a clear margin. “Power thieves get a protocol comprising 40 vehicles while small thieves are in jails,” the PTI chief told supporters at a mass gathering in Upper Dir.

He also came down hard on Pakistan People's Party leader Asif Ali Zardari and said that it was a matter of concern that a person, who sold cinema tickets, became president of the country. He maintained that up to 100,000 children were admitted to government schools from private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that in Europe people were getting education in government institutions, but in Pakistan only the children of the poor people were getting education in government-run schools. "There are private institutions for the children of the elite class," he added. The PTI chairman said that his party's government had brought about positive changes in KP. "We will introduce positive changes in the country if voted to power," he said.