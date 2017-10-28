Fazl worries whether they will see 2018 election or not

QUETTA: Pakistan is a country where crises are often created, they do not naturally emerge, and when that does not happen, they are invited over, said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday.

While addressing lawyers at the Balochistan High Court, Fazl spoke about the general elections of 2018 saying there is a need to strengthen the democratic institutions and to harmonise them with the establishment and the judiciary. Because, he said, Pakistan is the only country where institutions are in a race to defeat each other, while other countries are treading on the path of progress. He said like other institutions, parliament was also sacred and respectable.

Maulana Fazl said all the political parties are looking forward to contesting the polls and getting a chance to serve the country. But, he added, those not involved in corrupt practices are being pushed back. He expressed his concern whether they would be able to see the 2018 general election or not, Geo News and other media reported.

The JUI-F chief spoke about the prevailing situation in the country, saying the entire nation is suffering from paranoia as people are feeling lack of security. “Under such circumstances, it would be unwise to take an ostrich approach.”