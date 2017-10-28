Imran unfortunate for failing to enter Qalandar’s shrine: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the public meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Sehwan Sharif (on 22 October, 2017) was attended by people of a particular tribe and some pilgrims of the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, otherwise hardly there were 10 local people of the area there.

The chief minister was talking to the media on Friday after attending a walk the Sindh government had organised to observe the black day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir at Mazar-e-Quaid.

The CM said he had no objection to holding public meetings by any political party in Sehwan, (the constituency of the CM), but when they failed to hold a successful rally, they started staging dramas to divert public attention from their failure and negligible attendance by people. “This is on record that a party leader brought his few hundred tribesmen [from Balochistan] and some of the pilgrims of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar went to see the rally (of the PTI),” he said and added this was the story of the PTI rally in Sehwan.

He also termed Imran Khan an unfortunate individual for failing to gain entry into the shrine. He said there was an invitation, adding Imran told a lie at the shrine and returned unsuccessful.

Replying to a question, he said that the district administration was not informed about the proposed visit of the PTI leadership to the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. At the 11th hour, they reached there to offer Fateha. “No issue with that, they were allowed in, but the drama played by their leader was totally baseless and aimed at gaining political sympathy,” he said. If it is true that the administration did not allow the PTI leadership to enter the Dargah, how come Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Arif Alvi went inside, he questioned. “They had not scaled the walls of the shrine,” he said. Imran Khan wanted to take his guards inside the shrine who were stopped, he said.

Replying to another question, the chief minister addressing Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “I used to respect you [Shah Mahmood Qureshi] but now I don’t because you did not speak like a sensible person,” he said and added “What are you? Your brother has exposed you (yesterday),” he said and went on to allege that his brother said Shah Mahmood Qureshi barters away the mazar of saints for political gains. “This is the reputation you are enjoying at your home,” the CM said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that no matter how many public meetings the PTI and other parties hold in Sindh but the people of Sindh are with the PPP and they would vote it to power once again.

Earlier, the chief minister wearing a black armband led the walk held to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. He said that it was Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who raised the Kashmir issue at the international level and again Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto used every forum to highlight the Indian atrocities in Kashmir. He said Kashmir would become part of Pakistan and “we would not let our Kashmiri brethren be alone at this stage of struggle,” he said.