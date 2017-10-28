IHC wants blasphemers on social media exposed

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Friday directed the interior ministry to take practical steps to check blasphemous material on the social media.

The judge gave this observation while hearing a plea challenging blasphemous content shared by some individuals on YouTube and Facebook. He said if the departments concerned could not stop the flow of blasphemous material, then there was no need for them.

During the course of hearing, a representative of the interior ministry submitted a report prepared by a high-level committee presided over by secretary interior. He said all the blasphemous pages on the social media had been blocked and a solid policy for future formulated.

Justice Siddiqui observed that the interior ministry should be serious about tackling the menace with an iron hand, as it was related to people's faiths.

"I can’t bear anything wrong. Whatever department or person is involved in this serious crime should be exposed,” said the judge. Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing to date in office due to shortage of time and sought progress report from the ministry till then.

Earlier, petitioner Shoaib Safdar alleged that a specific person and a non-Muslim were spreading blasphemous contents on Facebook and YouTube. Safdar told the bench that he had brought the matter to the knowledge of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) but no action was taken.