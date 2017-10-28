Well-trained police force must to face challenges: Jhagra

PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Friday said a well-trained police force was necessary to face challenges.

He was addressing the participants of 3rd Junior Command Course for DSPs at the Governor’s House here on Friday. Besides, Nighat Mehroz, Director General, Pakistan Provincial Services Academy, faculty members and graduating police officers were also present on the occasion., said a handout.

Addressing the participants, the Ggovernor said that training activities at all levels provide an opportunity to acquire knowledge and skills and to build one’s personality. While congratulating the participants of 3rd Junior Command Course on successful completion of course, the Ggovernor said that police force were not only a symbol of state’s authority against criminals but also responsible for the protection of life and property of public.

Governor said, “Make the people feel that you are their servants and friends; maintain the highest standards of honour, integrity, justice and fair play. If you do that people will have confidence and trust in you and will look upon you as friends and well-wishers.”