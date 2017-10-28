SOPs notified for holding intra-districts kutchehries

PESHAWAR: The competent authority has notified standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding Intra-District Khuli Kutchehries aimed at enhancing public confidence in the state machinery, give opportunity to people to speak out on public issues openly and create a sense of ownership amongst them.

All provincial administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and all deputy commissioners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been directed to observe the SOPs in its letter and spirit in the best public interest, said a handout. “The holding of Khuli Kutchehries shall demonstrate that services are provided at the door steps of the public and the factor of openness further maintain impartiality.” “The deputy commissioners along with heads of all line departments have been directed to participate in person in Khuli Kutchehries. In Department’s Specific Kachehris, the DC shall make arrangements to enable the administrative secretaries of the concerned Ddepartment to participate Via Skype facility,” it added.