Bid to smuggle drugs foiled

LAKKI MARWAT: Police claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from tribal area to the down parts of the country and arrested two smugglers during an action on Indus Highway on Friday.

“DPO Lakki Syed Khalid Hamdani was tipped off about the possible attempt of narcotics smuggling whereupon a police party headed by SHO Waheed Noor was tasked to foil it at all costs,” said an official.

He said that the cops set up a temporary checking point near Mangala on the Indus Highway and started searching vehicles entering the limits of district.