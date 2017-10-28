Sat October 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

October 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Bid to smuggle drugs foiled

Bid to smuggle drugs foiled

LAKKI MARWAT: Police claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from tribal area to the down parts of the country and arrested two smugglers during an action on Indus Highway on Friday.

“DPO Lakki Syed Khalid Hamdani was tipped off about the possible attempt of narcotics smuggling whereupon a police party headed by SHO Waheed Noor was tasked to foil it at all costs,” said an official.

He said that the cops set up a temporary checking point near Mangala on the Indus Highway and started searching vehicles entering the limits of district.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement