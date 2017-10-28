KMU syndicate names directors of institutes

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) syndicate has replaced/appointed all the directors of the constituent institutes under section 4 of the University Model Statutes 2016.

This decision was taken by the KMU Syndicate in its 26th meeting, which was chaired by KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid.

Besides, other members of the Syndicate representatives from Higher Education, Health, Establishment and Finance departments Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting.

After detailed discussion, the syndicate anonymously approved the appointment of known ophthalmologist and head department of ophthalmology Prof Dr Lal Mohammad Khattak as principal KMU Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Kohat; Associate Prof Dr Zill e Huma as director IBMS, Peshawar; Assistant Prof Dr Dildar Mohammad as director Institute of Nursing Sciences; Assistant Prof Mohammad Jaseem Khan as director Institute of Paramedical Sciences Doranpur, Peshawar; Associate Prof Dr Ziaul Haq as director Institute of Public Health & Social Sciences; Assistant Prof Dr Usman Mehboob as director Institute of Health Profession Education.

Earlier, Prof Dr Arshad Javaid appreciated the role and function of the syndicate in the overall progress of the university.