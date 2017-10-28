Saudi-Qatar row: KP Assembly urges federal govt to make efforts for reconciliation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday passed a unanimous resolution asking the federal government to play its role for reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Mufti Janan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) moved the resolution.

It asked the federal government to play its role in finding a negotiated settlement between the two Gulf states as the row has affected the Pakistanis working in the two countries.

Mushtaq Ghani of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) through another resolution demanded the bifurcation of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco). The resolution called for creating the Hazara Electric Supply Company.

The House unanimously adopted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Authority (amendment) Bill, 2017.

On a call attention notice, Abdul Sattar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) diverted the attention of the House towards the issue of land acquisition for Dassu Dam.

He said about 100,000 kanal land was required for the dam, which would generate 4,200 megawatts electricity after completion, but the rate of land was yet to be fixed.

He said according to the federal government, land acquisition was the responsibility of the provincial government while the district administration was reluctant to fix price as per market rates despite the chief minster’s assurance.

Qalandar Lodhi of PTI also supported the point, saying acquiring land at market rate was a matter of importance as it involved the interest of poor landowners in Hazara division.

Law Minister Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi said the issue was related to the Revenue Department and the federal government was also involved with the project.

Mushtaq Ghani, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister, however said the issue was complicated as deputy commissioners were reluctant to buy land at market

rate while landowner were not ready to accept official rates.

He said the chief minister had already convened a meeting of deputy commissioners to find a solution to the problem, but they were reluctant to buy land at market rate.

Following a lengthy debate, Deputy Speaker Dr Mehr Taj Roghani announced formation of a special committee to find a solution to the issue.

She said names of the committee members would be announced later.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party MPA from Chitral Sardar Hussain on a point of order raised the issue of alleged suicide of a staff nurse at a government hospital.

He said the nurse had jumped from the hostel’s floor due to alleged harassment and the matter should be investigated properly.

Information Minister Shah Farman in his reply said it was condemnable if the nurse was forced to commit suicide and the matter should be probed.

Dr Mehr Taj Roghani asked the Health Department to form a committee to investigate the matter and submit a report to the House within two weeks.

She ruled that Sardar Hussain Babak of Awami National Party should be part of the committee.

Earlier, the journalists staged a token walkout from the House to register protest against the attack and manhandling of senior Islamabad journalist Ahmad Noorani.

The minister for information brought the journalists back to the House and speaking on the floor condemned the act. He said this assembly demanded the federal and Punjab governments to arrest the accused at the earliest.

He said attacks on media persons should be condemned in the strongest words.

The House also debated the issue of delay in the appointment of vice-chancellor of Swat University.

Dr Haider Ali, Syed Jaffar Shah and Shaukat Ali Yousufzai said it was serious matter that the vice-chancellor’s appointment had been pending for five months.

They alleged that the governor was a hurdle in the appointment arguing that after 18th amendment the appointment of the vice-chancellor was the prerogative of the chief minister.

However, Mushtaq Ghani said the chief minister would take up the matter with the governor.

He clarified that Universities Act had not been extended to Malakand division and the chief minister was not the appointing authority.

The speaker prorogued the assembly sine die.