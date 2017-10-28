PTI submits adjournment motion on Edhi ‘land grabbing issue’

KARACHI: The opposition lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Sindh Assembly on Friday submitted an adjournment motion in the assembly secretariat about the occupation of land belonging to Edhi Foundation in different districts of the province.

The lawmakers of PTI in Sindh Assembly Samar Ali Khan, Khurrum Sher Zaman, and Dr Seema Zia submitted the adjournment motion. The adjournment motion requests the Sindh Assembly to discuss the issue of land grabbing of the Edhi Foundation’s land.

PTI lawmaker Khurrum Sher Zaman said the heirs of the late national hero Abdul Sattar Edhi were being subjected to mistreatment in the province. He said entire nation felt ashamed as the land belonging to the offices of Edhi Foundation was being occupied by unscrupulous elements. Sher Zaman said the Sindh chief minister instead of taking practical steps to resolve the issue is just issuing statements. He said the entire PTI leadership would support the Edhi Foundation in this hour of need. He said corruption is has become endemic in Sindh. Sher Zaman said while the PTI chief Imran Khan was stopped from visiting the Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif, the mafia was not being stopped by the government from achieving its nefarious designs.