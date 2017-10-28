Imran dragging country towards anarchy: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD: The spokesman for the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Asif Saeed Kirmani has said PTI chief Imran Khan is dragging the country towards anarchy since he lacks the courage to contest the polls in 2018.

In a statement here Friday, Kirmani said the people wouldn’t allow Pakistan to slip into the hands of gamblers. He reminded that Nawaz Sharif isn’t the prime minister for the time being but he is riding on the psyches of Imran. Kirmani warned that Imran wouldn’t get anything as he would be remembered as a stooge. He said Nawaz wasn’t even remotely referred in the Panama Papers but he is being persecuted. The people who have been referred in the Panama Papers are scot-free. The people are watching the drama with anxiety.

He assured the people that the government would continue serving the country under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz. “We will win the confidence of the masses and 2018 polls on the basis of our performance,” he added.