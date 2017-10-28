Condemnations not enough, action ought to be taken

Attack on The News investigative reporter Noorani

ISLAMABAD: We are naturally in a deep state of shock and anguish over an attack on our brilliant investigative reporter Ahmed Noorani by unknown hooligans but no amount of laments and condemnations by all those who matter is enough to overcome the trauma, physical torture and pain he has been made to undergo.

They are required to do something more that is officially mandated as they are paid from the taxpayers’ money and it is their duty to ensure safety and security of life and property of all without any discrimination.

It is the fundamental obligation of all the agencies to quickly track down the culprits to bring them to justice. The agencies, police, special branch etc ought to press all their sources and resources into service to get hold of the thugs and uncover their faces to all and sundry.

Given the skill and resources of the agencies, it will not be an uphill task to capture the rascals. They are armed with hi-tech equipment by the use of which they can reach the accused. They have to their credit resolution of some other difficult and complicated cases. They should take it as a test case to get the offenders arrested without loss of any time.

At least, this incident should be quickly resolved which will be a departure from the past when no such happening has ever been discovered and none has been tried and convicted for this kind of criminality.

It will not be advisable to leave the job of investigation only to police, which lack the required technical and technological wherewithal to get the accused. If the gangsters are apprehended at an early date, all suspicions and accusing fingers that may be raised will go away.

Nothing could be more lawlessness than attacking a person in a broad daylight on a busy road, and that too in the federal capital of Pakistan. Regardless of the motive of the perpetrators, Noorani’s merciless beating brought a bad name to Pakistan in the international world. Only the attackers know what kind of image of Pakistan they want to convey to the outside world by severely hammering the journalist. How can a society progress when the journalists’ voice is stifled through violence and the press freedom is so callously assaulted? Those devoid of arguments resort to such uncivilized methods. Such happenings unfortunately make Pakistan figure among the worst countries of the world where media men are liberally subjected to savagery and the assailants are not unveiled, apprehended, tried and sentenced.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has condemned the attack and so has done several other federal ministers and key politicians including Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz et al. All this will be just lip-service and traditional condemnatory statements unless sincere efforts are made to nab the criminals immediately.

Since the capital falls in the domain of the interior minister, it is his basic duty to pay personal attention and take personal interest till the time the matter is sorted out.