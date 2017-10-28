MQM takes up Karachi uplift projects, law and order withinterior minister, Sindh governor

KARACHI: A delegation of Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan held a meeting with Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal here at the Governor House on Friday.

The delegation comprised Dr Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Kamran Tessori, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar. The meeting took into consideration steps being taken to improve law and order situation of Karachi, development projects of the city, restoration of civic infrastructure, solid waste management services, investment and business scenario of the city.

Interior minister informed the delegation that federal government had been doing work under the vision to develop every area of the country on a uniform basis. For this purpose projects of public welfare were being launched on most indiscriminate basis for providing maximum relief to people. He said Karachi holds central importance in country's economy as development of the city means development and prosperity of the entire country and the national economy. He said federal government is taking special steps for development and progress of the city by launching development projects. He said all the stakeholders of the province were being consulted for launching development initiatives for Sindh. In this regard, MQM Pakistan was an important political party enjoying popular support.

The Sindh governor said projects being initiated by federal government would provide best civic facilities to the people of Karachi. He said infrastructure of industrial zones would be developed through the Karachi Development package. He said the federal government would spend Rs 75 billion on development of Karachi under its special package.

Chief of MQM Pakistan Dr Farooq Sattar said Karachi is facing numerous civic issues and the federal government should pay due attention to get them resolved. He said it was a good sign that federal govt is taking interest in the affairs and issues of Karachi. He said people would get better facilities due to the mega development projects, which would be completed with the support of the federal government. In this connection, Karachi Development package was of utmost importance, he said.