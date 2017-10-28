Chinese cultural festival held at PU

LAHORE: The first-ever mega Chinese cultural festival was held at Punjab University’s Faisal Auditorium on Friday. The cultural performance was organised by Punjab University Confucius Institute. China’s Consul General Mr Long Dingbin, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, PU Confucius Institute directors Professor Liu Chensheng and Dr Rana Ejaz, a large number of Chinese from various walks of life, PU faculty members and students were present. The performers from China presented various cultural performances belonging to their different regions in China and every moment of their performances attracted a huge applause. The Chinese artistes presented Chinese folk dances through colourful performances representing a message that all the ethnic groups in China are members of a unified family.