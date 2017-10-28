PFA destroys 700 acres of vegetables irrigated by sewage

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday destroyed vegetables planted on hundreds of acres of land across Punjab, which was being watered by industrial and municipal waste water. The initiative was taken by PFA Director General Noorul Amin Mengal who said repeated complaints were lodged before the authority regarding this issue. He said vegetables grown with industrial/municipal waste water may harm humans and were reportedly causing several diseases. He said overall vegetables planted on 700 acres in Punjab especially in the outskirts of big cities like Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and etc were destroyed. He said many farmers were using industrial waste water, textile mills waste water and municipal waste water for cultivation of vegetables, which is extremely dangerous for human consumption. He said these farmers were repeatedly warned and were given a grace period too for arranging alternate water supply line for their farms. PFA DG concluded that farmers can only grow flowers, bamboo, indoor plants and related varieties from industrial/municipal wastewater; otherwise, similar action will be taken. He also asked the officials of industries department and Wasa officials to stop use of this dangerous water for cultivation of vegetables.