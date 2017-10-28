Sat October 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

YDA seeks action against quacks

YDA seeks action against quacks

LAHORE: Young Doctors Association (YDA) Pakistan has appealed to Punjab government and Punjab Healthcare Commission to boost the ongoing operation against quacks and fake laboratories.

According to a press release, YDA General Secretary Dr Salman Kazmi said thousands of quacks and fake laboratories were playing with human lives in all over the Punjab. “Veterinary injections were being used on humans, whereas fake laboratories were operating without hiring any certified staff,” Salman said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement