YDA seeks action against quacks

LAHORE: Young Doctors Association (YDA) Pakistan has appealed to Punjab government and Punjab Healthcare Commission to boost the ongoing operation against quacks and fake laboratories.

According to a press release, YDA General Secretary Dr Salman Kazmi said thousands of quacks and fake laboratories were playing with human lives in all over the Punjab. “Veterinary injections were being used on humans, whereas fake laboratories were operating without hiring any certified staff,” Salman said.