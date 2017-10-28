University of Malakand gets new VC

TIMERGARA: Dr Gul Zaman has been appointed as new vice-chancellor of the University of Malakand (UoM). Dr Gul Zaman served as chairman, Department of Mathematics at UoM. He has a PhD in Applied Mathematics from the Pusan National University, and an MPhil from Konkuk University, South Korea. He has graduated 16 research students and is currently supervising 19 more. Dr Gul Zaman has published more than 120 articles in national and international peer reviewed journals, with a total citation of 534 and Impact Factor of 57.