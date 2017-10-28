Residents protest planned closure of BHU in Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: Residents of the Torkham border town on Friday staged demonstration against the planned closure of a basic health unit established by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society-Fata (PRCS-Fata) in Bacha Mina area in 2006.

Dozens of Bacha Mina residents, holding black flags and banners, marched in Bacha Mina border town while chanting slogans against the possible closure of the health centre. They were of the view that more than 10,000 residents of Bacha Mina were benefiting from the health centre. When contacted, PRCS-Fata coordinator Iftikhar Khan said that they had an agreement with the donor that would end on December 31, 2017. He said they were in contact with the high-ups to find another donor.