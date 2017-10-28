Dry weather predicted

LAHORE: Dry weather continued to prevail in the city on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing and mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. They predicted shallow foggy/misty weather conditions in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours. No rainfall was recorded in the city. Friday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Skardu at -01°C while in Lahore maximum temperature was 29°C, minimum was 16.3°C and humidity level was 40 percent.