Amir Muqam alleges rigging in NA-4 by-poll

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam on Friday accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of committing rigging in NA-4 by-election.

Speaking at a press conference here, he alleged that rigging under the watch of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had no precedent in the country's history. The PML-N provincial president alleged that the PTI-led government had started pre-poll rigging after the Election Commission announced holding election on the constituency NA-4, which fell vacant after the death of PTI MNA Gulzar Khan.

He added that the provincial and district governments in Peshawar expanded the development work, including solarisation of mosques and other infrastructural development in the NA-4 to win support of the voters soon after the Election Commission announced schedule for election in the constituency. The chief minister had committed mass irregularities including appointing handpicked election staff in the constituency, he alleged. He also accused the officials of tampering with the voters' statistics in different localities within the constituency. He also criticised PTI chief Imran Khan for what he called double-standards, saying that Imran did not stop his party's chief minister from pre-poll rigging in the NA-4.