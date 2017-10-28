JI seeks roadmap for Kashmir freedom

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has called upon the government to give a roadmap for the liberation of Kashmir and inform the nation of the measures taken in this direction so far.

In a message of solidarity on the Kashmiris Black Day on Friday against 70 years of Indian occupation, he also urged the government to set up separate Kashmir Desk at the country’s embassies and also convene an international Kashmir conference.

Sirajul Haq said that the Kashmiris had doubts due to the government’s policies on Kashmir as on one hand, it was keen for friendship with India while on the other hand, it claimed to support the Kashmiris.

He said the solution to the Kashmir issue was inevitable for peace in the region and added that the recent visit of the US Secretary of State to the region harmed the efforts for peace in the area. The JI chief said that South Asia was facing serious challenges mainly due to the Kashmir issue. The US was trying to build up India as regional policeman and was also patronising Indian Prime Minister Modi to pressurise Pakistan and China.

Innocent Pakistani citizens are being martyred in frequent Indian firing at the border and the LoC, he said. India seems bent upon putting the region into war as the US was supplying its arms to India in plenty, he added.

The JI chief said every other day Modi was threatening to block Pakistan’s share of river water and he might go for that at the behest of US President Trump.

He said the Kashmiris were fighting the war of Pakistan. It was the Kashmiris who had sabotaged India’s Wullar Barrage project in Held-Kashmir by putting their lives in grave danger, he added.