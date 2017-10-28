NA speaker to convene parliamentary leaders meeting on Oct 31

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has convened the meeting of the leaders of the Parliamentary Parties in the National Assembly here at the Parliament House on October 31.

The meeting has been summoned on the request of the government to discuss the reallocation of seats in the National Assembly to provinces, Fata and the federal capital in accordance with the provisional results of the Census 2017.

The parliamentary leaders invited to attend the said meeting are Zahid Hamid, Minister for Law and Justice, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Interior, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Railways, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Leader of the Oppposition, Syed Naveed Qamar, , Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chairman, Special Committee on Kashmir, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi, MNA, Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Ch. Pervaiz Ellahi, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Nasir Khan, MNA, Ejaz ul Haq, Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai, Iftikhar-ud-din and Syed Essa Nori.